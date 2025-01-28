Rep. Charlene Ward Johnson: A Trailblazing Start in the Texas Legislature

By Burt Levine

January 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a moment of history and hope, Charlene Ward Johnson took the oath of office on January 14th, marking the beginning of her journey as Texas State Representative for District 139. With a district stretching from Loop 610 near Ella to FM 1960, encompassing the heart of Acres Homes, Rep. Johnson steps into the storied halls of the Texas Legislature, bringing with her a lifetime of commitment to education, civic engagement, and community empowerment. A Leader Rooted in Service Though a newcomer to Texas lawmaking, Johnson is no stranger to public service. Her tenure as a Houston Community College Board Trustee showcased her dedication to education and workforce development. Now, she takes her experience from boardrooms to the House floor, prepared to advocate for a district as diverse as it is dynamic. “I may be an outsider just now elected to the inside when it comes to Texas politics and policymaking,” she said with enthusiasm, “but I’ve been involved in volunteering, voting issues, public education, and community advocacy in Houston almost all my life.” Inspired by a Legacy of Leadership Born and raised in Temple, Texas, Johnson’s foundation in service was shaped by her parents, who served in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood. The values of commitment, duty, and advocacy became the cornerstone of her mission. But it was a visit to Houston in the 1980s that set her path in motion. Attending a cousin’s graduation, she heard a speech by then-State Representative Sylvester Turner, a fellow Acres Homes native who rose to prominence as Houston’s mayor and now serves as U.S. Representative. “I was so inspired by his journey—from graduating at the top of his class to leading at the University of Houston—that I knew I wanted to follow a similar path,” Johnson recalled. “I wanted to be a part of Houston’s future.” True to that dream, she graduated from the University of Houston in 1991 and never looked back. Now, she proudly holds the same legislative seat Turner occupied for 27 years, making history as the first woman to represent Texas House District 139. Championing the Needs of District 139 Johnson steps into her role with the weight of representation on her shoulders—not just for more than 202,000 constituents, but also for a district defined by diversity and resilience: • 44% Hispanic • 37% African American • 13.4% White • 7% Asian She understands the urgent needs of her community, from education and job training to infrastructure improvements in aging neighborhoods. Public education, in particular, remains a battleground, as Texas leadership continues to challenge funding for public schools and community colleges. “This district needs strong advocacy,” she asserted. “We must ensure our children have the skills to succeed in an economy where education is under attack. We also need major infrastructure investments—from water and sewer systems to roads and bridges—to support our communities.” A Fighter for the People As a lifelong Democrat and a single mother of two, Johnson intimately understands the challenges of working families. From leading back-to-school supply drives to holiday giving initiatives, she has long been a pillar of service in the community. Now, as she navigates the polarized landscape of Texas politics, she remains undeterred. “In these challenging times, I’m ready to fight for my neighbors,” she declared. “My time here in the Legislature must mean something for the people back home in Houston.” Looking Ahead As Rep. Charlene Ward Johnson embarks on her first session under the storied pink dome of the Texas Capitol, she brings passion, purpose, and persistence to the fight for a better Houston and a stronger Texas. With her commitment to education, infrastructure, and working families, Johnson is poised to make her mark—not just as a history-maker, but as a changemaker.

