‘It was a mess’: 3 students hospitalized after bus driver enters cardiac arrest while driving

By Todd Dykes

BURLINGTON, Kentucky (WLWT) — Three students were injured and a bus driver was taken to the ICU after a school bus crash in Burlington, Kentucky Wednesday morning.

The accident happened when the driver suffered a medical emergency.

What was a grass-covered patch of land in Burlington’s Hanover subdivision now looks like a ramp made of mud.

It was around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, as rain was falling, when Boone County deputies say a bus carrying Cooper High School students jumped a curb, plowed through a tree line and ended up in a homeowner’s backyard.

When deputies arrived, the driver of the bus was in full cardiac arrest.

Deputies started doing CPR and then medics took the driver to St. Elizabeth hospital, in Florence.

There were about 13 students on the bus.

Three students suffered injuries. A Boone County Schools spokesperson described the injuries as “minor.”

One of those teenagers was taken to Cincinnati Children’s, the other two were taken to St. Elizabeth in Florence.

“It was a mess,” said Major Philip Ridgell, with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. “Anytime there’s a school bus crash with students on board – and of course, the significance of this particular collision this morning, where sadly, all indications point that the collision was a result of a medical emergency sustained by the driver and with students also being injured. It is a chaotic scene.”

Lisa Klein and her parents live next to the backward where a bus carrying about 13 Cooper High School students ended up.

Klein was already at work when her mom called to describe what happened.

“She called me and told me that there’s a bus next door neighbor’s yard, and I thought, ‘What?'” said Klein.

Klein works with a woman who had three nephews on the bus that crashed. She said all three teenage boys were a little bruised and shaken up by what happened.

