Zoo Conservation Alliance hosts a party with the animals

By Libby Smith

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — The 5th annual Flock Party offers a chance to meet the animals and benefit wildlife conservation. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance opens up the 80-acre campus for a private, high-end party. There is live music, craft cocktails, and mouth-watering munchies, but it’s the animal experiences that sets this fundraiser apart.

Party goers will experience the Zoo’s flamingo walk and special demonstrations with African wild dogs, African lions, Asian elephants, Amur tigers and more. Many of the attendees dress up in their best flamingo/tropical finery making the party even more festive. All the proceeds from Flock Party helps pay for more than 600 conservation initiatives in 62 countries.

“Wildlife needs us. They need us bad. People got wildlife to where they are, so people have got to help them get out of it. So, we do work in Peru, Asia, Africa. All over the world, great things are happening, in alliance with partner that help us facilitate great conservation with communities, wildlife, and habitat,” said Bert Vescolani, President and CEO of Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance.

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s Flock Party is Saturday, September 7, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Denver Zoo campus. The event is limited to ages 21 and up.

