He went viral with his singing talents. Now he wants to use them to help mentor Richmond kids.

By Maggi Marshall

Click here for updates on this story

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — A Richmond police officer is gaining national attention after his performance went viral on a popular talent competition show.

Wearing a police badge wasn’t the badge of honor Mervin Mayo dreamed of, mostly due to his coming-of-age in Richmond’s Creighton Court.

“80% of the people I grew up with either passed on or they are locked up,” Mayo said. “All the things that I’ve been involved in, you know, growing up, the things that I’ve seen.”

But one person saw a different side of Mayo. Fellow Richmond police officer Simmons provided Mayo a lifeline – and a chance to shine.

“It’s things that I’ve done where I should have been arrested, but instead, he took me under his wing to give me something to eat,” Mayo said.

Simmons provided the positive mentor Mayo needed, pushing him to find a different way to express his emotions.

He developed a lifelong love of playing the piano, all while belting out the word of God.

“Music is an outlet, like when I’m going through some things. I’ll come home or go to my church, jump on my piano,” Mayo said. “Sometimes I’ll play and I mean, for hours and hours and just play, just sing, just get it all out.”

Nowadays, you can find Mayo serving as a School Resource Officer at Richmond Alternative School.

“Most of the kids are already on ankle monitors, you know, already on probation. They’ve already been kicked out of all the other schools. So this is how we have to get through this because the next step is jail.”

Mayo works to turn their trajectories using the tool that reached him – a keyboard paired with some key life lessons.

“To have them intrigued about my music is just enough to keep them off the streets. You know what I mean? Giving them an outlet is giving them an outlet,” Mayo said.

Mayo’s talents have captivated more than just his students – in 2020, a video of him singing in uniform went viral.

“I just like to sing and post so I was not expecting that,” Mayo said. “Stuff like that just doesn’t happen to people like me.”

Now, an even bigger audience is hearing what Mayo is made of – the America’s Got Talent competition.

His performance left the crowd on their feet, mesmerized the judges, and propelled him to the competition’s next round.

“I’m still in disbelief,” Mayo said. “It’s just surreal. Bringing your talents to a whole other platform.”

And while the outcome of the competition remains unknown, Mayo feels like he’s already won.

“Just not only to still be alive and be healthy but to still be alive, healthy, and flourishing. And so it’s just, you know, there’s no words that can explain that call.”

Mayo says he wants to continue to help other youth hit a high note in life, all while creating change.

“You know, because I know for a fact that I’m living on borrowed time, I’m not supposed to be here, you know, but I’m here. And I’m grateful for it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.