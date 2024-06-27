Chesapeake Arts Center launches Art Exchange Boxes to connect communities with art

By Breana Ross

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLYN PARK, Maryland (WBAL) — The Chesapeake Arts Center looks to expose Anne Arundel County communities to art through new Art Exchange Box program.

Inside the Chesapeake Arts Center, people can find beautiful galleries with pieces of all shapes and sizes hanging on the walls.

“Usually, the draw is to bring people to the Chesapeake Arts Center and invite them in to see or participate in one of the activities that we are doing,” said Donna Anderson, the center’s executive director.

Now, people don’t even have to step foot inside the center to enjoy the art. Leaders with the Chesapeake Arts Center are bringing the art outside of the building’s walls with new Art Exchange Boxes.

“We really want to be able to bring the arts to the community and have people not have barriers to participate,” Anderson said.

The Art Exchange Boxes have free pieces of art and supplies that people can take. People can also leave their own creations inside for others to enjoy.

“I think that everyone has art in them, but they just don’t know,” said Nicole Caracia, the center’s vice president. “Maybe being inspired by picking up someone’s art will make them want to create.”

The Art Exchange Boxes are one of several initiatives and activities launched during Anne Arundel Arts Month. It’s a time to celebrate the diverse arts community in Anne Arundel County with arts festivals, exhibitions, performances and more.

Caracia came up with the idea for the Art Exchange Boxes and created some of the art inside the one at the Chesapeake Arts Center. Other boxes will soon go outside the Baltimore Washington Medical Center, as well as the Linthicum, Brooklyn Park and Crofton library branches.

Each box is built at the Chesapeake Arts Center’s Michael Stanley MakerSpace, which is fit with a wood shop, screen printing studio and digital fabrication studio. Each box will have its own unique design, and Caracia hopes each box puts a smile on someone’s face.

“When you are creating that art and someone else picks up the piece, I think that it’ll only spark more joy to our community and I think that’s what we need in this time right now,” Caracia said.

There are several ways people can get involved with the Art Exchange Boxes. They can help build one inside the MakerSpace at the Chesapeake Arts Center or they can attend a free workshop at the Chesapeake Arts Center to create some of the work that will go inside the boxes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.