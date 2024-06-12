‘Good reminder’: Tulsa therapist stresses importance of men’s mental health

By Clifton Haskin

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Tulsa therapist said Men’s Mental Health Month is something that we should always keep at the forefront.

James Walls is a therapist at Alliance Mental Health, with offices all over Oklahoma. However, walls said that years ago, he was a police officer struggling with his mental health.

“I was not wanting to go to family events or be around friends or have social engagement. And so, I kind of just really knew that something was wrong,” said Walls.

Men die by suicide four times more than women, according to Mental Health America. Walls said he made his first therapy appointment and came to terms with what he was going through.

“Through that, I figured out that I really was suffering from some depression. I really did have anxiety,” said Walls.

June is men’s mental health month, when men are reminded to look for signs of struggle, as well as take away from the stigma of making a call to a mental health professional.

“When we lose that concept of self and when we lose that concept of who we are, I think it’s really scary to men, and I think men shut down,” said Walls.

Walls said that having a month of remembrance couldn’t be more crucial.

“I think it’s important to celebrate men, celebrate fatherhood, and I think it’s just a good reminder,” said Walls.

