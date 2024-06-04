Greenfield church hopes to reunite people with lost items from tornado

By Ophelie Jacobson

Click here for updates on this story

GREENFIELD, Iowa (KCCI) — A local church in Greenfield is helping people find precious mementos, some of which were blown 100 miles away by the May 21 tornado.

Greenfield United Methodist Church has a lost and found room where people can go to look for lost items and return things they may have found in the aftermath of the storm.

It’s open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Andrea McNeese has spent the last couple of weeks sorting through and organizing items. She said there are a lifetime of memories waiting to be reunited with their rightful owners.

Scattered across several tables, you can find everything from baseball gloves and records to wedding photos, action figures and baby photos.

“It just gives you a sense of wanting to help and find anything that they might need,” she said. “We’re planning on staying open until everything’s found.”

McNeese said people have also been sending in items they’ve found from places like Ames and Alden. People have also sent in letters of encouragement with the pieces they’ve found.

Lisa Beaman lost everything in the tornado, including her homes, cars and camper. She was at the lost and found Monday afternoon looking to find photos and pieces of jewelry.

“I’m hoping maybe some of that showed up here,” Beaman told KCCI.

She wasn’t able to find any of her things Monday. But Beaman said she plans to be back to look again for her things or to return other peoples’ belongings.

“It’s great. I think it’s great,” she said. “I’ve brought some things up too that I have found blown in my yard.”

If you have found an item from the Greenfield tornado or want to look for lost items, click here to get in contact with the church.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.