Former middle school administrator extradited to Georgia on murder charge

By Patrick Pierce

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Alabama (WVTM) — Now former McAdory Middle School assistant principal Keante Harris has been extradited to Georgia on multiple charges in a 2013 cold case.

Harris resigned from his position with Jefferson County Schools earlier this month.

Records there show that Harris, Kevin Harris, Derrell Adams and Kenneth Thompson all face three counts of murder/malice. All of them were taken into custody without incident in Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the case stems from an incident on Jan. 13, 2013, when officers in Union City, Georgia, were on a general patrol on Interstate 85 in Fulton County.

There, officers found an abandoned 2010 Dodge Charger with three deceased victims inside.

An investigation determined the three were lured to a house in Jonesboro, where they were forced inside at gunpoint. The victims were then tortured and murdered, before being dumped in Fulton County.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin confirmed Harris’s employment within the system.

“At this time, we still are gathering facts about the specifics of this situation,” Gonsoulin said prior to the development of murder charges. “However, early indications are that the charges are not related to this individual’s employment with Jefferson County Schools.”

“As more facts become available, we will act according to our district’s policy,” he said.

On Harris’ personal social page, he stated that he started a new job at Jefferson County Schools in 2018.

