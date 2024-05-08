Driver of stolen Lamborghini killed in crash after fleeing LAPD at over 100 mph



RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Los Angeles police have released new video of a stolen Lamborghini fleeing officers at speeds over 100 mph before a violent crash that shredded the vehicle and killed the driver.

The incident happened in the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours of April 6.

LAPD West Valley officers were on patrol around 5 a.m. when they pulled up alongside a gray 2019 Lamborghini Huracan. They noticed the driver was asleep at the wheel while stopped at the red light on Sherman Way at Reseda Boulevard.

They pulled the driver over on Sherman Way and asked for his documents – learning the Lamborghini had been reported stolen and the driver was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

The driver refused to get out of the vehicle, briefly arguing with the officers before taking off down Sherman Way at speeds later determined to have reached 113 mph.

The Lamborghini crashed into the center median only a few blocks away near Vanalden Avenue. As officers approached, they found debris scattered all over the street, and the core of the Lamborghini shredded to pieces.

The driver was launched hundreds of feet from the vehicle – far enough that it took a few minutes for the officers to locate his body.

Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Elliott Dugan, 51, of Los Angeles

The department is continuing to investigate the incident, including a review to determine if proper procedure was followed. That review is expected to take several months.

“As part of the investigatory process, a pursuit investigation was also initiated,” said Capt. Kelly Muniz with LAPD. “This pursuit investigation will be reviewed by the department upon completion for adherence to the law and department policy.”

“In the next several months the LAPD will continue to investigate and analyze this incident. We will continue interviewing any new witnesses who may come forward and complete any forensic tests.”

