Passerby and Kenosha police officers rescue man from fire

By Emily Pofahl

Click here for updates on this story

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — Kenosha police officers and a brave passerby saved a man in a wheelchair from a burning building Thursday night.

Kenosha police Officer Danielle Moore’s body camera captured her running toward the house engulfed in flames near 69th Street and 57th Avenue just before 9 p.m.

A man outside the home told her that there are still people inside the attached garage.

“We got people that need help,” the man, a resident of the home, said.

Moore runs in and finds a man on the ground trying to get into a wheelchair. Next to him is Ellie Serrano, who was driving by and saw the fire, then ran into the building to help.

“I pulled out the first guy — pulled him all the way out of the garage. And then, Officer Moore showed up as I was trying to get the second guy into the wheelchair,” Serrano said.

The two women were battling intense heat and choking on smoke. They tried to lift the man again.

Moments later, three more officers arrive and help pull him out.

“We are humbled and proud as a department at the selfless sacrifice and commitment that Officers Moore, Labatore, Heitkamp, and Williams demonstrated. The heat and smoke from this fire was intense and these officers timely response and dedication to KPD’s Mission ‘To Strengthen and Serve our Community by Putting People First’ is evident by Officer Moore’s body camera,” the Kenosha Police Department said on Facebook.

“You do what you have to. And then later on, you dissect what you could have done better,” Moore said.

Serrano said she thinks anyone would have been able to step in and help if they were faced with the same situation.

“I did not really feel like it was a big deal until my kid said, ‘Mom, you’re awesome.’ And then, you know, you get emotional a little bit,” Serrano said.

The Kenosha Fire Department said right after the rescue, an explosion inside the house caused all of the windows to blow out.

Kenosha police officers said the two people inside the garage were not burned or seriously hurt in the fire. They are expected to make a full recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.