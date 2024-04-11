Blind artist paints Kansas City through her eyes

By Julia Avery

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Kansas City has a lot to be proud of. The sports teams, the architecture, and most of all the people.

One impressive Kansas Citian, in particular, was just honored at the Inaugural KC Current match in CPKC Stadium.

Lily Dickson is a painting major at the Kansas City Art Institute and she is legally blind.

“It’s like I’m embracing a part of myself that I was ashamed of growing up,” Dickson said.

Dickson can see shapes and color but it’s shadows that may appear different.

Now, she is using Kansas City scenery to take her power back

“I’ve always been really in love with Kansas City growing up and I mean this is the place I learned to navigate the world so I am really passionate of what I am doing now,” Dickson said.

She’s making art that shows how she sees the city through her eyes. She also teaches art to children with visual impairments.

“When I make art it’s kind of like a ‘look at me now’. You pushed me aside but I’m still going to follow my dreams,” Dickson said.

Her dreams are to continue making art, either to beautify the city or teach the next generation of artists.

“I have no solid idea of what the future may hold but I know I want to help people,” she said.

You can see Dickson’s art at a local coffee shop and event center, Equal Minded Café.

All of Lily Dickson’s art is for sale and you can follow her Instagram handle @through_lilys_eyes02

