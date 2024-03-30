KBI: Former sheriff’s deputy arrested after 15-year-old runaway found at his home

By Web Staff

ALLEN COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — A former Kansas sheriff’s deputy was terminated and arrested on Friday for allegations of sex crimes involving a child.

24-year-old Michael Tennyson of Iola, Kan. was hired as a deputy at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in January.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI), on Friday, the Hays Police Department requested their assistance in the case of a 15-year-old runaway who had been missing since March 22. Hays police believed the teen was several hours away in Iola, Kan. with Tennyson.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the situation and went to Tennyson’s residence, where they found the teen and placed her into protective custody.

Tennyson was then terminated from the sheriff’s office and arrested for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He was booked into the Allen County Jail but will reportedly be held at the Bourbon County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at kbi.ks.gov/sar. The investigation is ongoing.

