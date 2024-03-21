Skip to Content
Mississippi man charged with vandalizing Satanic Temple of Iowa display wants charges dropped

A Mississippi man charged with a hate crime after destroying a display put up in the Iowa Statehouse by the Satanic Temple of Iowa wants that charge dismissed.
A Mississippi man charged with a hate crime after destroying a display put up in the Iowa Statehouse by the Satanic Temple of Iowa wants that charge dismissed.
    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Mississippi man charged with a hate crime after destroying a display put up by the Satanic Temple of Iowa wants that charge dismissed.

The display was put up in the Statehouse during the holidays. The Satanic Temple of Iowa says it was meant to symbolize freedom of religion.

A custom statue and other parts of the display were destroyed days after it was put up.

Michael Cassidy argues the Satanic Temple of Iowa is not a real religion and that the hate crime enhancement violates his First Amendment rights.

Prosecutors have offered a deal that would involve Cassidy pleading guilty to fifth-degree criminal mischief. As of right now, Cassidy has not accepted that offer.

His trial is currently set for May.

