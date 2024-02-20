Colorado students receive first ever cornhole college scholarships: “We were shocked”

By Olivia Young

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado (KCNC) — After turning a hobby into a scholarship, two Colorado teens are taking a toss at collegiate cornhole.

Jaxson Remmick and Gavin Hamann never thought they’d be making cornhole history.

“We were shocked that we even got this opportunity to take something we were doing for fun as like, a sport to play in college,” said Hamann.

The pair met while playing in a local bar and restaurant’s cornhole tournament.

“We became friends because of cornhole,” said Remmick.

They soon discovered a passion for the game and a skill for playing together.

“It’s just very straightforward but there’s also a lot to it. A lot of strategy,” said Hamann as he prepared to toss a cornhole beanbag, “I get a comfortable grip and then I throw and do a little flip.”

Remmick and Hamann won back-to-back American Cornhole League National High School Championships, along with two other Thunder Ridge High School students.

“We’ve kinda like, made a name for ourselves,” said Remmick.

It got them noticed by South Carolina’s Winthrop University, which flew them out to play a game, and make them an offer they couldn’t refuse: two first-of-their-kind scholarships to play on the university’s newly created cornhole team.

“We just kinda fell in love with it from there and we’re both excited to take this opportunity and kinda pave the path for this to become a college sport,” said Hamann.

The pair committed to Winthrop on National Signing Day. Their scholarships will cover about 60% of the cost to attend.

Now they’re counting down the days, and keeping their skills sharp.

“We’re gonna go in August,” said Hamann.

The boys won’t just be cornhole partners at Winthrop; they’ll also be roommates. And they’re hoping their friendship will take them all the way to the National College Cornhole Championships.

Winthrop University says the cornhole team will have eight members and no other scholarships have been awarded yet.

