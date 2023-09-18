Sheriff: Woman airlifted to hospital following Isanti County home explosion

By WCCO Staff

ISANTI COUNTY, Minnesota (WCCO) — A woman has been hospitalized following a house explosion in Isanti County Monday morning.

According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, the explosion and fire occurred around 9:20 a.m. at a home on the 34100 block of Puma Street Northwest in Wyanett Township.

Responding deputies found a woman with burns. She was airlifted to a hospital.

No one else is believed to have been in the residence at the time of the explosion.

The sheriff’s office said the explosion “looks to be accidental in nature.”

