CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of store, shoots at would-be carjacker

By Nicole Sanders

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Ferguson Police are searching for a man who fired shots in a store parking lot in an attempt to scare off a would-be carjacker in early August.

Surveillance video captured a man inside the Five Below store on West Florissant at 11:30 a.m. on August 13. A silver Volkswagen, parked in front of the store, is the central focus of the clip. A person can be seen getting out of a black SUV idling near the Volkswagen. The car owner is then seen running out the front door and starts firing shots as the other person runs away. It is unclear if anyone was struck.

The Ferguson Police Department is asking for help identifying the man who fired the shots. Anyone with information should call police at 314-522-3100.

