aha! Airlines grounded less than two weeks after launching first Idaho Falls flight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — aha! Airlines, which launched its first flight from Idaho Falls to Reno-Tahoe less than two weeks ago, has filed for bankruptcy.

According to their website, “As of August 22, 2022, aha! Airlines, powered by ExpressJet, has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code and ceased all flight operations. We regret that a combination of market and economic conditions lead us to take this action.”

The city of Idaho Falls held a news conference in June announcing the twice-weekly flights from the discount airline. aha! began flying from Idaho Falls 12 days ago.

“We were notified today of the immediate cessation of flights operated by aha! in all markets they serve, including Idaho Falls. We are hopeful a successful restructure will mean aha! is able to offer nonstop service to the IDA region in the future,” a statement from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport says. “All affected passengers are asked to contact aha! and express jet directly on the status of refunds. All other routes/airlines at IDA remain unaffected and IDA continues to be the premier airport serving eastern Idaho.”

Less than 24 hours before the announcement, the airline had posted advertisements on their social media for 15% off tours and excursions on their website.

The airline will not be assisting with alternative travel arrangements according to their website and customers should contact their credit card company to obtain a refund on purchased tickets for future travel.

aha! was scheduled to launch nonstop flights to and from the Boise Airport next week.

For more information about filing a claim for previously purchased aha! Airlines flights, visit the aha! Airlines website.

