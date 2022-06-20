Innocent bystander shot during Father’s Day basketball tournament

By WABC Staff

BRONX, New York (WABC) — An innocent bystander was shot during a Father’s Day basketball tournament in the Bronx.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder just before 9 p.m. inside the Half-Nelson Playground on 1631 Nelson Ave.

For many years, the community in Morris Heights would host the Father’s Day basketball tournament — and this year Father’s Day coincided with Juneteenth, so there were balloons celebrating the holiday as well.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

