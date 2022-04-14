Man pleads guilty in officer’s murder, sentenced to life in prison

By KMOV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PONTOON BEACH, Illinois (KMOV) — Scott T. Hyden of Highland pleaded guilty Wednesday to the October murder of Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins.

Timmins was shot and killed at a Speedway gas station while investigating a stolen vehicle. Timmins was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Timmins, 36, had been an officer in Madison County for 14 years. He served in Roxana, Worden and Hartford before joining the Pontoon Beach police force in April 2020.

Hyden originally entered a not guilty plea on Nov. 18 to two charges of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at an officer, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm. Hyden then pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

“This was a brutal murder of a hero who dedicated his life to serve and protect us all,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said in a press release. “Now at least the justice system has ensured that Officer Tyler Timmins’s murderer will spend the rest of his life in prison. That is some consolation, though nothing can ever bring Tyler back to his incredible family. They will continue to be in our prayers.”

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic also made a statement regarding the plea and sentencing.

“The murder of Officer Tyler Timmins has impacted our police department beyond words. We will never be the same. Today justice was served, but it does not take away the pain our department has felt from this senseless act. Now that the case is closed, we can begin the healing process. We will continue to put on our uniforms everyday to serve and protect, as Officer Timmins would have wanted us to do. On behalf of every member of the Pontoon Beach Police Department, I would like to thank everyone involved in bringing justice for Officer Timmins.”

Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.