Police Searching For Suspects After Rash Of Break-Ins Near Boston College

By Juli McDonald

Click here for updates on this story

BRIGHTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Boston Police are on the lookout for a burglar who was quite busy in Brighton over the weekend. Multiple neighbors in off-campus apartments near Boston College reported valuables missing from their homes and even bedrooms.

“Our house group chat was blowing up, and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ I’d seen that people said ‘I think our house got broken into? Our laptops aren’t here,’” junior Tim recalled.

Police responded several times Friday and Saturday to Foster Street and Greycliff and Gerald Roads.

“I don’t know how no one saw anything. Our landlord is really worried about it,” a Gerald Road neighbor said.

“We work and need money to buy groceries – much less buy new computers,” a sophomore named Lucy said of the victims next door.

Investigators are reminding students on and off-campus to always lock up and to get rid of anything that could help someone gain entry – like a window AC unit or a ladder in the yard.

“Just a scary idea to think about someone in my friends’ house. If I’m walking off-campus at night, I’m definitely going to be more aware of that now,” said a junior named Jen.

“We talked with our landlord and mentioned maybe getting security cameras and other preventive measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said John, a junior.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.