Backyard Treehouse In Portsmouth, New Hampshire Causing Controversy Over Size

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WBZ) — Neighbors are involved in a controversy over a backyard treehouse in a New Hampshire city.

Jill Maloney of Portsmouth had the structure built for her 8-year-old son.

Maloney has to take up the issue with the city because neighbors complained about the size of the treehouse. It is 25 feet long, eight feet high, and has a 168-square foot platform.

The Board of Adjustment ruled the structure is more like a deck than a treehouse and it must be set back from the fence.

“My family and I never set out to anger our neighbors or make enemies,” Maloney said.

Neighbor Mark Moses spoke at a recent meeting about the treehouse.

“Its size is imposing and dominates the field of view in our backyard and from our house,” he said.

John Raczek built the treehouse.

“If the neighbors would have said something in the beginning, we never would have built it there,” he said.

The Maloneys said they are talking with a building inspector and will try to move the treehouse.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.