Ridgeland mayor withholds library funding over books he says are ‘inappropriate for children’

By Marcus Hunter

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WAPT) — Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee is withholding $110,000 in funding due to a disagreement with certain books being available, Madison County Library System Executive Director Tonja Johnson said.

“Funding for this year was being withheld until we removed what he called ‘homosexual material’ from the library,” Johnson said. “His reasoning that he gave was that, as a Christian, he could not support that, and that he would not release funding until we remove the material.”

McGee issued a statement to 16 WAPT News in response.

“I have had many complaints from citizens about the display of certain books at the library. In my capacity as mayor, I simply believe the books are inappropriate for children. There is a minimum, sexual connotations are not appropriate for children when they enter the library,” McGee said in the statement.

Jason McCarty, executive director of Mississippi Capital City Pride, was at Tuesday’s library board meeting. McCarty said libraries should have books that represent everyone, and if someone does not like a book, there are ways to have it properly removed.

“He is putting his religious beliefs and his political power of his position, and that’s where the issue lies,” McCarty said. “If there is a particular book that you don’t see fit for your library, there is a process. You fill out an application, and they can review the book, but he did not do that,” McCarty said.

The Ridgeland Board of Aldermen approved the city’s budget in the fall. Alderman Ken Heard said the mayor does not have the power to unilaterally deny the funds to the library.

“The board has not taken any kind of action that has addressed this, and they would have to because we approved that budget, so, ultimately, the board of alderman would have to vote on such a move and that hasn’t happened, and I can tell you that factually,” Heard said.

Johnson said the library board will request a public hearing before the board of aldermen to seek clarification and receive the funds.

“Books in the library are for everybody, and our goal is to continue to provide excellent library service to everyone in this community,” Johnson said.

