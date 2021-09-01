Connecticut State Police hat seen in Taliban images

CNN - Regional

By MIKE AGOGLIATI

Connecticut, USA (WFSB) — Images coming out of a British police training facility depict Taliban fighters posing with their weapons.

Also pictured is a British police hat and what appears to be a Connecticut State Police Stetson.

“Hundreds of Connecticut State Police Troopers, active and retired, have and continue to proudly serve in the US armed forces in overseas,” Brian Foley, Assistant Commissioner for the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection said. “The exchanging of a police hat or police patch within law enforcement has traditionally been associated with a sign of trust and respect. While it is impossible to definitively determine; it is plausible and we believe that a retired trooper of the rank of Lieutenant or higher, deployed overseas, exchanged the CSP hat for this honorable purpose. We are proud of the military service of our Troopers both active and retired and have a deep appreciation of the sacrifices they have all made.”

