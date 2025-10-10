USPS looks to promote stamp in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, funds go to research

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) has says that in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they want to remind the public of their specialized stamp.

The Breast Cancer Research Stamp is available year-round, according to a spokesperson with USPS. The stamps come in sheets of 20 and raise funds for breast cancer research.

USPS says you can find the stamps at your local post office, or you can purchase them online at usps.com.

The United States Postal Service says there are three other fundraising stamps: the Save Vanishing Species semi postal stamp; the Alzheimer’s semi postal stamp; and the Healing PTSD semi postal stamp.

