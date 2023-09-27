Colorado Springs Fire Department performing high-angle rescue near Cheyenne Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently at the scene of a high-angle rescue in the area of Cheyenne Canyon.

Residents and travelers to the area are being asked to be cautious as some roads may be blocked by emergency vehicles.

At this time no further information has been released. This is a developing story.

