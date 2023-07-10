Fort Carson issues public service announcement ahead of noise-generating training

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO)-- Fort Carson is issuing a public service announcement for residents in the area as its Air Force C-130s will be undergoing noise-generating training.

Military personnel will be conducting joint training missions using large-caliber ammunition in and around Fort Carson from Monday, July 10, to Thursday, July 13.

At the end of the month of July, officials state the 4th Infantry Division will be performing tank gunnery training as well.

During this period, officials state that increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evenings and throughout the night.

The training, they state, will prepare units for any potential missions they may be called upon.

Noise complaints during this time period should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)-526-9849.