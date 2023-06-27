Colorado Department of Public Health investigating plague activity in southwest Colorado

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is working with the Montezuma County Public Health Department to investigate plague activity.

Public Health officials stated one case of human plague was found in an adult in Montezuma County and likely occurred on private property.

CDPHE states while the risk to the general public is low, Coloradans can still take steps to help protect themselves from the plague, which CDPHE states is typically present in Colorado each year in infected fleas and animals.

Pets can also be infected with plague by infected fleas.

They state plague is caused by bacteria (Yersinia pestis) that can be transmitted to humans by the bites of infected fleas or by direct contact with infected animals.

It is frequently detected in rock squirrels, woodrats, and other species of ground squirrels and chipmunks.

Prairie dogs especially, are very susceptible to plague and often good detectors that a visible plague may be present, as they suddenly disappear despite being active above ground.

Residents should not kill prairie dogs especially if a plague is present because this could increase the risk of transmission.

If you see dead rodents in an area where you normally see active rodents, contact your local public health agency.

Signs of plague illness typically include fever, headache, weakness, muscle aches, cough, shortness of breath, swollen or painful lymph nodes, and chills.

While some of these plague symptoms may be similar to those of the flu, symptoms can become even more severe, including coughing up blood, feeling sick to the stomach or having stomach pain, and throwing up. Pneumonia can develop quickly after symptoms start as well, according to CDPHE.

CDPHE officials state anyone with symptoms of the flu, or pneumonic plague who may have been exposed to rodents or fleas, should seek medical care right away.

Plague pneumonia can be transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets during prolonged in-person contact.

As a result, the CDPHE is offering tips to help people reduce their exposure and risk of contracting plague by:

Avoiding Fleas: Protect pets with a veterinary approved flea treatment and keep them on a leash and out of wild rodent habitats.

Staying out of areas where wild rodents live: If you enter areas inhabited by wild rodents, wear insect repellent and tuck your pant cuffs into your socks to prevent flea bites.

Avoiding all contact with wild rodents, including squirrels.

Not touching sick or dead animals.

Preventing rodent infestations around your house by clearing plants and materials away from outside walls, and reducing access to food items.

Consulting with a professional pest control company to treat the area around your home for fleas.

Contacting a veterinarian if your pet becomes ill with a high fever and/or an abscess (i.e. open sore) or swollen lymph nodes.

Ensuring children are aware of these precautions and know to tell an adult if they have had contact with a wild animal or were bitten by fleas.

For more information visit the CDPHE’s website on animal-related diseases by clicking here.