Colorado Springs Fire Department conducts rescue efforts behind Fieldstone Road; victim now in hospital for evaluation

CSFD
today at 2:27 PM
Published 1:16 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is now conducting a low-angle rescue behind the 2000 Block of Fieldstone Road. 

CSFD tweeted about the rescue at around 1:02 p.m. stating units were on the scene performing extraction efforts. 

At this time CSFD states there are unknown injuries and it is not determined yet what caused this incident and how many people were involved.

This is a developing story as more information is further released.

Update: The CSFD reported the incident involved a single victim who was brought to a safe location and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

At this time all CSFD Units have cleared the scene.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

