Rain and Snow Showers…then a Sunny Sunday

A quick moving weather disturbance brought brief heavy snow to the Sangre de Cristo and Rampart Ranges Saturday evening. Not much stuck to the ground north of Colorado Springs, but there were reports of rain and snow mix.

Clouds will gradually give way to sunshine by mid morning Sunday, and high temperatures will once again reach the mid 50s.

The week ahead will feature a nice warm up on Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but then another cool down heads our way with rain and snow showers Thursday and Friday.