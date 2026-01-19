More flurries this morning

TODAY/MLK DAY: Snow showers began just before 4 a.m. across El Paso County and surrounding areas. Outside of Denver, the most impacted locations include Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, and Kiowa Counties. Winds will be gusty at times, peaking between 20 and 25 mph. Morning temperatures are chilly, starting out in the 20s area-wide, then warming into the upper 30s for El Paso County and near 40 degrees for Pueblo County and much of the eastern plains. Lingering snow flurries will taper off by around 7 a.m.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloud cover gradually clears late this morning, wrapping up by about 11 a.m., but temperatures remain on the cold side for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. El Paso and Teller Counties may see a brief window between 2 and 3 p.m. where temperatures rise just above freezing.

TONIGHT: Skies turn mostly clear with cold conditions continuing overnight.

TOMORROW: A warm-up arrives as temperatures climb back to above-average levels, with highs reaching the 50s across all regions. Overnight lows remain cold. Dry conditions develop early Tuesday morning, especially along and east of the I-25 corridor. Relative humidity will drop below 10 percent, and winds may gust up to 30 mph, creating elevated fire danger despite the cooler temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Mild conditions continue with highs once again in the 50s.