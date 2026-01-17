Roads are slick with snow through the morning

A dusting of snow from early this morning will linger through the morning hours across El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, and into Pueblo County. Any lingering flurries end by late morning with mostly cloudy skies continuing through the afternoon. Cold temperatures dominate, with highs in the 30s barely above freezing for Colorado Springs and Pueblo. Winds pick up through the evening with gusts around 20 mph keeping wind chill in the 20s at times.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. Expect a cold night across southern Colorado with lows falling to the teens to near 20° in El Paso and Pueblo County. Winds remain light, generally under 10 mph, but any moisture left on roads and sidewalks may refreeze, creating patchy icy spots by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: A noticeable warm-up arrives Sunday as high pressure builds in. Sunshine becomes more dominant and temperatures rebound closer to seasonal levels, with highs climbing into the 40s for Colorado Springs and the upper 40s to near 50° in Pueblo County. Winds stay relatively light, generally 5–10 mph, making for improved travel and melting of leftover snow.