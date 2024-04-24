Meteorologist Rachael Plath is thrilled to rejoin her team at KRDO13. After taking a brief break from forecasting Southern Colorado’s wild weather to start a family, the former StormTracker13 Chief Meteorologist is back and ready to keep you ahead of the storms.

Having begun her career at KRDO13 back in 2010, Rachael has covered everything from tornadoes to blizzards and floods to droughts. Notably, she worked extensively covering the devastation of and subsequent flooding caused by the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest Fires.

Rachael looks forward to putting her passion for weather and years of experience back to work to best serve the community she has lovingly called home for more than a decade.

Originally from Minnesota, Rachael studied meteorology at Arizona State University before earning her degree in Meteorology and Mathematics at Metro State University in Denver.



When not obsessing over whatever weather pattern is impacting our area, you’ll find Rachael and her husband showing their two young boys why they’re so lucky to get to grow up as Colorado kids. Together, they love tackling every ski run, exploring every hiking trail, planning their next camping adventure, and cheering on all of the Colorado sports teams… preferably in the stands!