Summer Jackson leads KRDO13's fitness segment, Summer Strong.

Born and raised in Florida, Summer Jackson moved to Colorado at age 21, experiencing the mountains and snow for the first time, and eventually meeting her now-husband. Together with their 13-year-old dog, they love spending their days off going on walks, enjoying picnics, and cozy movie days.

As the Fitness Department Leader at Life Time, Summer has been fortunate to help transform the lives of so many members while building a healthy lifestyle for herself. She loves leading a team, bringing high energy, and motivating others to move better, feel better, and live stronger.

Her mission is to inspire others to honor the one body we’re given as the golden ticket to a long, vibrant life. As a certified trainer, nutritionist, and holder of multiple fitness certifications, she says she's blessed to have the opportunity to guide you on your journey to becoming Summer Strong!