Marina Garcia joined the news team as a Multimedia Journalist July 2025.

Before enjoying the views of colorful Colorado, Marina was born and raised in California— where she fell in love with being in front of the camera.

Before graduating from Metropolitan State University in Denver, with a major in Broadcast Journalism, Marina had the honor of interning at KRDO13.

After spending a semester learning the grind of being a journalist, she was thrilled to officially join the team.

In her free time, she enjoys being bossed around by her cat, Milo and shopping for new wardrobes.