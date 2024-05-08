Karla Sosa joined KRDO13 as a bilingual multimedia journalist in May 2024.

Before moving to Colorado Springs, she lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and worked at KRQE News 13. She worked as a dayside and morning reporter. During her time there she covered community events, lawsuits and did stories on animal cruelty.

While working at WHBF-TV in the Quad Cities, she received an award from LULAC 5285 for Outstanding Reporting and Significant Contribution to the Quad Cities Communities.

She started her career as a reporter at KAPP-KVEW in Yakima, Washington. While working in Yakima, she covered breaking news, court trials, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

She worked as a news assistant at KABC-TV, after starting her career in television as a programming coordinator assistant at KWHY-TV.

Karla graduated from California State University, Long Beach with a B.A. in Journalism with a minor in Spanish. As a student, she was the Vice President of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Cal State Long Beach Chapter. She also wrote for the school newspaper, The Daily 49er, and was part of Beach News, a student-run newscast.

During her two years in the Pacific Northwest, she was a founding member of the NAHJ PNW- Seattle Chapter.

Karla was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, and was raised in Arcadia, California, where her parents still live.

Although she grew up in Southern California home of the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers, she's a die-hard Boston Celtics and San Diego Padres fan.

When she's not reporting, you can find Karla hiking with her rescue dog Frida. She met her dog while doing a story on puppies being rescued from an animal shelter in Oklahoma over the 4th of July weekend. Frida was one of the 12 puppies that were rescued that day.

Karla is excited to call Colorado Springs her new home and is thrilled to meet people from the community.