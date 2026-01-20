Red flag warnings for some

TODAY: From 10 am until 5 pm areas including Pueblo, Fremont, Teller, and parts of El Paso County are under a red flag warning because of 15-25 mph wind speeds with 45 mph gusts. Relative humidity is also low. Temperatures are freezing to start but we can expect to be above freezing by 10 am. Temperatures warm up to the 50s around 2 pm for all areas over I-25 and the eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Freezing temperatures continue with most areas dropping into the teens, winds die down with gusts possibly hitting 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: High temperatures remain in the 50s but drop down a couple degrees. Winds become mild with Fremont County still seeing the highest gusts around 20 mph. The next expected precipitation is expected to come at the end of the week.