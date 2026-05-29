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2026 State Board of Education Race

Sherri Wright

KRDO
By
Published 3:22 PM

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I have served on the CO State Board of Education for 2 ½ years and have learned the issues and vote the way my constituents want.  I fight for students and parents even when outnumbered.

What are your top policy priorities?

My priorities are school choice, parent rights and education, not indoctrination.  I have carried these core beliefs while on the current board.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it? 

The main issue that is overlooked is a sound education.  Students need to have the environment where they learned the best.  It should not matter if they are in public ed, charter school, home school or private, all students deserve the best education.

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Article Topic Follows: 2026 State Board of Education Race

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