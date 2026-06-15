Terri Carver

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I have a proven record of leadership and effectiveness as an Air Force Colonel (JAG) and former Colorado State Representative. As a State Representative for eight years, I successfully passed legislation on public safety, human sex trafficking, wildfire mitigation, and crime victims, among others. I was able to get my bills passed and signed into law even while serving in the Minority. I know how to get things done. Now, I am ready to bring that same commitment and determination to the Colorado Senate.

I have consistently stood up for individual liberty, limited government, public safety, and constitutional rights. I am endorsed by the CO State Shooting Association (NRA State Chapter) and have worked with state groups to protect parental rights and children.

I am a steadfast supporter of law enforcement. I stand with the men and women in blue who put their lives on the line to protect our families. I am the only candidate in Senate District 9 race to earn the endorsements of Sheriff Joe Roybal, District Attorney Michael Allen, and the CO Fraternal Order of Police.

We have a cost of living crisis in Colorado. Bad Democrat policies have increased housing costs, utility bills, taxes, fees, and insurance. My legislative plan takes direct aim at these harmful state laws—we must drive down the cost of living in our state. So many Colorado families are struggling to pay their monthly bills.

Our state is ranked the 6th worst state for business. Businesses are leaving Colorado or barely hanging on. My experience working closely with local chambers of commerce provides firsthand insight into the challenges facing Colorado businesses. I worked alongside business owners, entrepreneurs, and employers struggling under burdensome regulations, rising costs, and an increasingly hostile business climate. I know what laws need to be changed to make Colorado a great place to do business again. I am the only candidate in the Senate District 9 race to receive the endorsement of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

I have also been active in the community on various issues, including Life Network’s Walk for Life and working with neighbors to save the Rockrimmon Library.

What are your top policy priorities?

My priorities as Colorado State Senator are

tackle the cost-of-living crisis (rising taxes/fees, utilities and housing costs, insurance),

protect public safety & end sanctuary state laws,

fight human sex trafficking,

defend our constitutional rights that are under attack by the CO General Assembly, including 2nd Amendment and parental rights.

3. What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

Our state budget has a severe structural budget deficit that must be addressed. Noncompetitive contracting practices, lack of oversight to prevent systemic fraud, and rebuilding our budget reserves are issues that deserve serious attention. I would also look at strengthening our TABOR protections in the Colorado Constitution, to prevent the on-going Colorado General Assembly’s attacks against TABOR safeguards for fiscal responsibility and voter accountability.

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