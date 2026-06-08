Teddy Collins

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people of Senate District 4?

I’ve spent the past several years running Spartan Defense Armory and Training right here in Colorado. I started that business from scratch with a low investment and grew it into one of the largest family owned and operated in that space in the state. That means I’ve hired and trained local workers, met payroll every month, navigated real world challenges, and built a business that serves families and responsible citizens across our communities. As Vice President of Industry Affairs for the Colorado State Shooting Association, I’ve worked directly with lawmakers at the State Capitol, unpaid for the last five years, to solve real problems and protect the rights and safety of everyday Coloradans.

I’ve also served as Young Republican Vice Chair, recruiting and mobilizing neighbors who want practical solutions. As a stakeholder deeply rooted in this district, I have my hand on the pulse of Senate District 4 every single day. These issues have directly affected me as a small business owner, which is why I know how to represent our communities best.

Whether it’s navigating government regulations, managing costs during tough economic times, or fighting for policies that help families thrive, my experience is grounded in results, not rhetoric.

I’m not a career politician. I’m a proven problem solver who understands the daily challenges facing working families, small businesses, family farms, and communities across Senate District 4. Every law we pass should first and foremost be weighed against our Constitution, but unfortunately that is not being done by most in the Senate today. My background gives me the practical insight and constitutional focus needed to deliver effective representation that actually improves lives in District 4.

What are your top policy priorities?

My focus is on the issues that matter most to District 4 families and independents right now: practical solutions that improve daily life without unnecessary government interference.

Making life more affordable. Colorado families are struggling with high costs for housing, groceries, gas, and utilities. We need to cut wasteful spending, reduce burdensome regulations that drive up prices, and fully protect the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) to keep more money in your pocket and prevent future tax increases.

Supporting small businesses and job creators. As someone who built a business from the ground up, I know how red tape and high costs hurt local shops, family farms, and entrepreneurs. I’ll fight to streamline permitting, remove unnecessary barriers, and create conditions for our economy to grow and create good paying jobs right here in our district.

Strong public safety and support for law enforcement. Safe communities are essential for families and businesses. That means backing our sheriffs and police officers, ensuring criminals are held accountable, and implementing policies that protect law abiding citizens without compromising fairness or individual rights. That's why the large majority of Sheriffs in SD4 and it's counties have endorsed this camapign as well as sheriffs across the state.

Defending parental rights and improving education. Parents know their children best and deserve a strong voice in their education. I’ll work to increase transparency, accountability, and focus on core skills like reading, math, and critical thinking. Kids also need to know our nation’s real history or we are doomed to repeat it, so our students are prepared for success and become informed citizens, not distracted by political agendas.

Protecting our constitutional rights and freedoms. My first question on any bill will be is it constitutional.

These priorities are rooted in common sense and a commitment to putting District 4 families and businesses first. They emphasize opportunity, accountability, and efficiency to restore prosperity and livability for everyone.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue that doesn’t get enough attention is the heavy burden of regulations on small businesses and family farms, the true engines of our local economy in District 4. Colorado is now the 6th most regulated state in the nation, with over 205,000 state level regulatory restrictions. Too often, these one size fits all rules coming from Denver create unnecessary delays, extra costs, and mountains of paperwork that hurt the very people trying to provide jobs, support their families, and contribute to our communities. This regulatory overload is a major reason Colorado ranks as one of the least affordable states in the country, driving up costs for housing, energy, and everyday essentials.

If elected, I’ll push hard for smart deregulation: streamlining permits to speed up projects, cutting mandates that don’t deliver meaningful benefits, and expanding occupational freedom so skilled workers and entrepreneurs can focus on growth instead of bureaucracy.

Drawing directly from my own experience starting and scaling a small business with limited resources, I know which rules help protect the public and which ones simply create obstacles. We can achieve this while maintaining strong standards for public safety and our environment through targeted, practical reforms that emphasize balance and measurable results.

I’m committed to working across the aisle with anyone who shares the goal of delivering real relief for families and job creators. Together, we can reduce costs, boost opportunity, and make Senate District 4, and all of Colorado.

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