Dana Charles

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I'm a 4th generation Coloradan and my family has called Pueblo home for those 4 generations. I have spent the last 24 years in healthcare leadership. I don't just talk about leadership, I've lived it. For well over two decades, I’ve executed strategic oversight of multi million dollar budgets, managed teams from all different backgrounds, and reduced costs and wasteful spending. I bring perspective from the front lines. I’ve seen firsthand how policies created in Denver affect real people in Pueblo. I don't tolerate inefficiency, waste, or chaos. I'm a fighter and a problem solver. I know how to make tough decisions and be accountable for the results.I am not a politician. I'm not a perpetual office seeker. I am a wife, a mother, and someone active in our community who can execute real change. I understand the challenges we face because I live them right beside you. Pueblo deserves a senator who will listen, lead, be available, and deliver results.

What are your top policy priorities?

My priorities are simple. Make life more affordable, keep our community safe, and support small businesses and working families.



A shift in trajectory is needed. Voters are tired of the noise! Whether someone is a democrat, a republican, or unaffiliated, we all can agree that the same old same old mindset is not working. Single party rule is killing our community and the state. It’s time to bring balance back to the Colorado legislature. Those that helped build the Colorado dream should be able to afford to live here. We cannot continue with the advocacy and support for criminals and the crimes they commit. Our law-enforcement can't do the jobs they were hired to do because of the limitations that are placed on them coming out of the Colorado State Capitol.

We have to reopen Colorado, and our community for business. We are crushing businesses by an endless stream of mandates and regulations. I will be a relentless advocate for cutting red tape and government bureaucracy. Our priorities in Pueblo are not being represented at the State Capitol.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue that is being overlooked is the growing number of people who feel politically “homeless.” It's never been more apparent that our voices are not being heard in Denver.

Many voters don't see themselves reflected in either party and they’re tired of being told they have to choose between two extremes. They want practical solutions, respectful conversations, and elected officials who put their communities ahead of party politics. Colorado has one of the largest populations of unaffiliated voters in the country. That’s not an accident. It’s a signal. People are frustrated with the constant division and want leadership that can work with others, listen to other perspectives, and focus on solving problems, instead of scoring political points.

Additionally, everyone talks about healthcare costs, but not enough people are talking about healthcare access. It doesn't matter how good your insurance is if you can't find a provider or have to wait months for an appointment. After more than two decades managing healthcare operations, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges patients and providers face. As a State Senator representing Pueblo County, I will work to strengthen our healthcare workforce, reduce barriers to care, and ensure that Southern Colorado families can access the healthcare services they need close to home.

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