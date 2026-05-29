Duane Gurule

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

My experience comes from a mix of public service, professional leadership, and real-life experience. I currently serve as Mayor of Rocky Ford, where I’ve worked to improve transparency, strengthen city operations, tackle infrastructure issues, and build partnerships that get results for residents. In my professional career, I work in nonprofit leadership and technology, helping organizations improve services and create more opportunities for people across Colorado. I believe this experience gives me the tools to help move our district forward instead of holding on to approaches that haven’t worked for rural Colorado.

Just as importantly, I understand many of the challenges families in Senate District 35 face because I’ve lived through them myself. I grew up dealing with poverty and housing instability, and I’ve also had personal experience with the criminal justice system. I know what it’s like to make mistakes, pick yourself back up, and work toward a second chance. Those experiences shaped my belief that everyone deserves a fair shot at success and that government should help create opportunities, not put up roadblocks.

My story shows that people can overcome tough circumstances when they have access to opportunity, support, and accountability. I want to bring that perspective to the State Senate and fight for policies that help more Coloradans build stable, successful lives.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priorities are improving water quality and reliability, lowering the cost of living, strengthening public safety, and diversifying the economy of Southern Colorado.

Water is one of the most important issues facing our region. While protecting our water supply is critical, we must also address water quality. Families should not have to worry about whether their drinking water is safe or whether aging infrastructure is impacting their health. Investments in water treatment, distribution systems, and long-term water reliability are essential for both public health and economic growth.

I also believe we must do more to address the cost of living by expanding housing opportunities, supporting working families, and helping people keep more of what they earn.

Finally, we need to diversify the economy of Senate District 35. Agriculture will always be an important part of our identity, but there is much more to this district than farms and ranches. Senate District 35 includes the three poorest counties in Colorado. If we are serious about creating opportunity and reducing poverty, we cannot rely solely on preserving the economy we have today. We must attract new industries, support entrepreneurship, expand workforce development, invest in broadband and infrastructure, and create higher-paying jobs in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and renewable energy. Rural communities deserve the same opportunities for economic growth as any other part of the state, and I am the candidate with ready to fight for it.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

Since Senate District 35 is home to three state correctional facilities, two private prisons, and two closed private prisons, I think we’re not paying enough attention to the long-term impact correctional policy has on both public safety and our local economy.

One issue that deserves more attention is the link between criminal justice, public safety, and economic growth.

Colorado has a great opportunity to improve public safety while also supporting the economy in Southern Colorado. Many communities in Senate District 35 rely on correctional facilities for jobs, but we’re not having enough conversations about how to update and improve the correctional system.

I believe criminal justice is a public responsibility, and Colorado should move away from private prisons. Public institutions should answer to taxpayers and focus on rehabilitation, public safety, and helping people successfully return to society. We should invest in correctional staff, improve working conditions, strengthen rehabilitation programs, expand education and job training opportunities, and work to reduce repeat offenses.

When people successfully reenter their communities, everyone benefits. Communities become safer, crime goes down, and taxpayers save money. At the same time, investing in correctional facilities and staff can provide stable, good-paying jobs in rural areas. By recognizing that criminal justice reform and economic development are connected, Colorado can build safer communities and stronger local economies.

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