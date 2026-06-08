Vic Meyers

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

My career has been built around public service and working directly with people in our communities.

I served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, where I learned leadership, accountability, and how to make decisions under pressure.

After my military service, I spent 17 years working in corrections in positions ranging from case management to leadership roles. That experience gave me firsthand insight into public safety, government systems, and how policy decisions affect real people.

I’ve also worked in education and community service. I served on a local school board, worked as a public school teacher, served on the board of AFSCME Local 935, and worked as a Communities That Care coordinator focused on preventing drug and alcohol abuse among young people.

I hold a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a minor in Physics, which shaped the way I approach problems, focusing on evidence, analysis, and practical solutions.

These experiences taught me that government works best when leaders stay connected to the people affected by their decisions. That’s the approach I will bring to representing House District 47.

What are your top policy priorities?

My priorities center on strengthening communities and giving local people more control over their future.

First, protecting privacy and civil liberties by limiting government surveillance and ensuring personal data isn’t shared without proper oversight.

Second, strengthening local economies through practical investments, including support for agriculture, local processing, and policies that help rural communities keep more of the value they create.

Third, improving public education and workforce development by supporting public schools, expanding career and vocational opportunities, and ensuring educational decisions remain connected to local communities.

Fourth, advancing smarter public safety policies that focus resources on violent crime while improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary costs elsewhere in the system.

My approach is simple: stronger communities create stronger states.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue I think is being overlooked in this race is the long term viability of agriculture in southern Colorado.

Agriculture isn’t just part of our identity, it’s part of our economy. Too often, the conversation stops at symbolism instead of focusing on whether farming and ranching remain economically sustainable.

I worked on ranches growing up and have always lived in Southern Colorado. I’ve seen how difficult it can be for producers to deal with rising costs, market pressure, and watching more of the value of what they produce leave the region.

I think we need to focus more on practical solutions that strengthen local agriculture and rural economies. One idea I’ve talked about is supporting locally owned agricultural cooperatives and regional processing capacity so producers can keep more of the value they create closer to home.

The average age of ranchers in Colorado is 58. If we want agriculture to still be here twenty years from now, we have to treat it as an industry worth investing in, not just a tradition worth celebrating.

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