How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I’m a Colorado native, born and raised in House District 47, and I still live on our family’s fourth-generation farm and ranch. Having grown up here, I understand both the challenges and opportunities that come with living in rural Colorado.

Over the past four legislative sessions, I’ve traveled thousands of miles across the district meeting with constituents, small business owners, healthcare professionals, farmers, ranchers, and local leaders. Those conversations have helped me better understand the needs of our communities and shape legislation that delivers real results for House District 47.

The relationships I’ve built across the district are critical to effective representation, and serving the people of House District 47 has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I remain committed to being a strong voice for rural Colorado.

What are your top policy priorities?

House District 47 faces many challenges, but my focus remains on the issues that matter most to the people who live here.

First, I will continue fighting to protect our water and keep it in our agriculture-centered communities. Water is the lifeblood of Southeast Colorado and critical to our future.

I will also continue supporting small businesses, agricultural producers, and policies that promote economic growth and create good-paying jobs. Strong communities depend on strong local economies.

I am committed to maintaining access to healthcare in rural areas, making Colorado more affordable, promoting public safety, supporting quality education, advancing a reliable energy portfolio, and protecting taxpayers from unnecessary government burdens.

These are the priorities I hear about every day across House District 47, and they will continue to guide my work at the Capitol.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

Technology is one of the most important issues facing House District 47, yet it is often overlooked. As artificial intelligence, data centers, and other emerging technologies continue to grow, rural Colorado must be part of the conversation.

From Pueblo West to Holly and Eads to Walsenburg, we need to educate our communities on both the opportunities and challenges these technologies bring, including their impacts on water, energy, infrastructure, and our way of life.

While we should embrace innovation and diversify our economy, we must also protect our resources and continue supporting the industries that have long been the backbone of Southeast Colorado—agriculture, energy, and small business. The key is advancing technology responsibly while preserving the rural values that make House District 47 strong.