Jill Haffley

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

For 30 years, I served as a public school teacher, teaching U.S. history and government and working directly with students, families, veterans, and community members from every walk of life. That experience taught me how policies made at the Capitol affect real people every single day. I’ve spent my career listening, solving problems, and bringing people together around common goals.

Beyond the classroom, I coached three sports and ran student council programs, experiences that taught me how to build teams, develop leadership, and unite people around a shared mission. Successful government requires coalition-building, collaboration, and the ability to work with people who may not always agree. Throughout my career, I’ve learned how to bring people together, focus on solutions, and keep moving forward toward common goals.

In addition to being a six-time award-winning educator, I currently serve on the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education, where I’ve dealt with budgets, accountability, public transparency, student achievement, and difficult leadership decisions. I understand how government works at the local level, and I know how important it is to be accessible, responsive, and fiscally responsible.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priorities center around making Colorado more affordable, safer, and more opportunity-driven for families and businesses.

A. Protecting Constitutional Rights and Limiting Government Overreach

I believe many Coloradans are concerned that fundamental constitutional rights and individual freedoms are being gradually chipped away by legislation coming out of the Capitol. Whether it involves parental rights, free speech, the Second Amendment, or government overreach, I believe we must protect the constitutional liberties that form the foundation of our country.

I also believe government needs to stay out of the family unit and remember its proper role: government is supposed to serve the people, not control them. Parents, not bureaucracies, should be the primary authority in their children’s lives and education. Families are the foundation of strong communities, and public policy should support parents, not undermine them.

B. Affordability and the Economy

Colorado has become too expensive for working families, seniors, and young people trying to build a future. I support policies that reduce the tax burden, rein in unnecessary regulations, support small businesses, and bring down costs wherever government can.

C. Public Safety and Accountability

Communities thrive when people feel safe. We must support law enforcement and ensure criminals are held accountable for their crimes. When there are no meaningful consequences for repeat offenders, neighborhoods suffer, and public trust erodes. Public safety policies should prioritize protecting victims, reducing crime, and keeping dangerous offenders off the streets while also supporting prevention and mental health resources where appropriate.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue I believe is being overlooked is the growing disconnect between everyday citizens and their government. Too many people feel unheard, dismissed, or shut out of the process entirely, especially when they believe their concerns about affordability, public safety, parental rights, and constitutional freedoms are being ignored.

We spend a lot of time talking about partisan fights, but not enough time restoring trust, accountability, and respect for the voices of everyday Coloradans. People want action made on their behalf and that’s what I intend to do.

I will address this by being highly accessible and visible in the district. I will meet directly with constituents, visit businesses and schools, and maintain open communication year-round, not just during election season. I also believe elected officials must be willing to stand up when government overreaches or when policies make communities less safe. Good representation starts with listening, defending the rights of the people, and ensuring government remains accountable to those it serves.

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