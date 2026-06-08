Jeff Livingston

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I am a father, a husband and a veteran who wants to make a difference. My time in the army taught me that oftentimes the best way to do something is not easy but it can be simple. My time as a husband taught me that flexibility is the bedrock of a strong relationship of any kind and being a dad raising two wonderful girls taught me how to be a strong compassionate leader. I believe these attributes as well as the understanding that as a representative my job is to faithfully represent the people of the district make me a fantastic fit for representative.

What are your top policy priorities?

My goals as a representative are as follows: Make housing more affordable for new families. Bring more higher paying unionized jobs to the Springs. Make taxes make sense for the everyday working Coloradan. Make education more capable of preparing our future generation for the challenges ahead.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

I think that in House District 15, the needs of the people are being consistently overlooked in order to prioritize division and distraction. I will address this by being the candidate that actively listens and pushes for policy that serves my constituency.

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