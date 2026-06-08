Jamie Koch

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I think we've reached a point where voters are asking an important question: if experience alone is the answer, why are so many people frustrated with the direction of our state? We've elected plenty of people with impressive resumes, titles, and political experience. Yet many of the challenges Colorado faces today, such as rising costs, growing government, concerns about public safety, and diminishing trust in our institutions, have developed under the watch of experienced leaders. What I bring is the perspective of someone who lives with the consequences of these decisions. As a mother and a member of this community, I understand the challenges families face because I face many of them myself. I understand what it means when housing costs rise, when government becomes less accountable, or when parents feel their voices aren't being heard. My background has taught me the importance of responsibility, accountability, and making decisions based on outcomes rather than talking points. Leadership isn't about having the longest resume; it's about having the integrity to do what's right and remembering who you're there to represent.

What are your top policy priorities?

My priorities are making Colorado more affordable, protecting families, keeping businesses in Colorado, and bringing accountability back to state government. Right now, families are feeling squeezed by the cost of living. Whether it's housing, groceries, fuel, or utility bills, people are working hard but finding it more difficult to get ahead. I support protecting TABOR, cutting wasteful spending, increasing transparency, and making sure taxpayers know where their money is going. I'm also committed to protecting parental rights. Parents should be the primary voice in their children's lives. They should have a say in their children's education, healthcare, and the major decisions that affect their future. Government should support families, not replace them. Public safety is another top priority. Every family should be able to feel secure in their neighborhood and community. That means supporting law enforcement, enforcing the law consistently, and holding offenders accountable for their actions. Ultimately, I want Colorado to be a place where families can afford to stay, businesses can succeed, and people have confidence that their government is working for them rather than creating more obstacles.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue that isn't getting enough attention is the value we place on human life and the support we provide to women and families facing difficult circumstances. Colorado has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the country, yet many people avoid discussing the issue because it's controversial. I believe we can have that conversation with compassion and respect. For me, this isn't just a political issue, it's a human one. Every life has value, and at the same time, women facing crisis pregnancies need real support, real resources, and real options. Too often, the conversation becomes about politics rather than people. I believe Colorado should be a place where both mothers and children are supported, where adoption and foster care are strengthened, and where we work to build a culture that values human dignity at every stage of life. Even when issues are difficult or unpopular, elected officials have a responsibility to address them honestly. I believe this is one of those issues.