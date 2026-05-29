Pricella Tiegen

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I believe my life, professional experience, and education have prepared me to effectively represent the people of House District 15. I have spent years working directly with communities across Colorado through civic engagement, leadership development, and grassroots outreach. Currently, I serve as the State Manager of Field Operations for Truth & Liberty, where I work with local leaders, churches, volunteers, and citizens throughout the state to educate and encourage civic involvement.

Before that, I spent many years in private industry working my way from an entry-level position to a leadership role managing large teams and operations. That experience taught me the importance of hard work, accountability, problem solving, and understanding the challenges everyday working families face.

I also hold an Associate Degree in Biblical Studies and a Government Certificate from Charis Bible College, which helped strengthen my understanding of leadership, constitutional principles, public policy, and servant leadership.

As a first-generation Hispanic on my father’s side, and third on my mother's side, I am someone deeply involved in the community, I understand the concerns of hard working families who are struggling with rising costs, public safety concerns, and a government that often feels disconnected from the people. I am running to bring servant leadership, common sense, and strong values back to government.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top priorities are affordability, public safety, education, protecting children, and defending constitutional freedoms.

Colorado families are struggling with the rising cost of living, including housing, groceries, fuel, and energy. I want to support policies that reduce financial burdens on hardworking families, encourage small business growth, and make Colorado more affordable for future generations. I also believe it is important to review existing laws and regulations that may have lost their original purpose or have become overly intrusive and burdensome to the people of Colorado.

Public safety is also a major concern. Communities deserve safe neighborhoods, support for law enforcement, and policies that hold criminals accountable while protecting victims and families.

In education, I believe parents should have a stronger voice in their children’s education and that students should receive a quality education focused on academic excellence, not political agendas. I also believe we must protect children from harmful agendas and inappropriate influences that undermine parental rights, childhood innocence, and family values.

I strongly support protecting constitutional rights, individual liberties, and ensuring government remains accountable to the people it serves.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

One issue I believe is being overlooked is the growing disconnect between everyday citizens and their state government. Many people feel unheard, uninformed, or disconnected from decisions being made at the Capitol that directly affect their lives.

I believe representation should be accessible, transparent, and engaged with the community year-round, not just during election season. When elected, I will prioritize consistent communication with constituents, regular community engagement, and making government more understandable and accessible to everyday citizens.

I also believe we must rebuild a culture of civic responsibility where citizens feel empowered to participate, stay informed, and have confidence that their voices matter.

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