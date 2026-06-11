Jeff Peckman

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

My solutions to Colorado’s problems are more affordable and effective than what other candidates offer. My life’s mission began at age ten, when I vowed to find and promote the best solutions to the world’s biggest problems. That was literally before all of the male candidates in the two major parties were born.

At age eleven I was elected President of the Student Council at Goldrick Elementary School in Denver. For several decades I worked for a non-profit organization that had novel and successful solutions in criminal justice, healthcare, education, housing and agriculture. In 1998, I ran for U.S. Senate in Colorado and witnessed discrimination against candidates who were not in the two major parties.

In 1999, I authored several statewide ballot initiatives and represented them in over three hours of questioning by members of the Office of Legislative Legal Services and Legislative Council Staff. That was years before any other candidates were elected to state government offices.

One proposed statute would have required that state budgets give priority to programs and policies that solve problems at the least expense. Another proposed statute would have required that health insurance companies reimburse for health care modalities that are the most cost-effective. Had state legislators adopted of the main thrust of both initiatives, it would have avoided the crises of today in budgeting, health care, and other areas.

Three of my later ballot initiatives made headlines worldwide, and even broke a couple of local media records. My solutions have been extraordinary in affordability and effectiveness, and also popularity – locally, nationally, and internationally. Those initiatives gave me even more experience in solutions related to agriculture, healthcare, education, public safety, criminal justice, environmental quality, homelessness, technology, government budgeting, and even counterterrorism. These and other areas are summarized in my “SOLUTIONS BLUEPRINT”.

My campaign is not about positions and speculative new ideas. It’s about proven, cost-effective solutions to elevate the quality of life for all Coloradans and beyond. I offer an alternative to the two major parties who continually ignore proven, cost-effective solutions because they don’t fit the major party agendas.

Granted, I feel like David Brunton might have felt when driving an electric car in Denver during the “Great Denver Horse Manure Crisis of 1894”. He actually did drive a Columbia electric car in Denver, but in 1899. Naturally, the professional horse manure shovelers might have feared losing their jobs.

Well-known TV personalities such as John Oliver and Jon Stewart might take that analogy further. They might say the Democratic and Republican parties have too many professional horse manure shovelers. That’s why they fear an underdog outsider with advanced technology solutions which could disrupt their power.

Finally, the recent and serious Congressional meetings and press conferences on the UAP/UFO issue comes 18 years after my Denver ballot initiative to create an Extraterrestrial Affairs Commission. This coincides with Spielberg’s summer blockbuster, “Disclosure Day”. No other candidate is on top of this issue. That’s why one of my other goals it to create a state-level Extraterrestrial Affairs Commission.

Overall, I have the broadest spectrum of experiences over the longest time that are relevant to the office of governor. That, I believe, also makes me the most qualified candidate to break through the matrix of the two-party stranglehold and lead Colorado into a new and exciting era.

What are your top policy priorities?

My top policy priorities, collectively, are to “Raise the Zone for a Coherent Colorado”. The concept of “coherence” will be both an operating principle for government, and a science that is producing breakthrough technologies. It’s all throughout my “SOLUTIONS BLUEPRINT” and book, “RAISE the ZONE”. Coherence is the most important key to solve major Colorado problems in a fiscally responsible manner. To achieve that, I would create the position of Chief Coherence Officer, and establish the Partnership for Applied Coherence Technologies. Many vital benefits across all areas of government and society will result from these priorities. For example:

Several coherence-based technologies are predicted to each have at least $10 trillion in global economic impact over the next 25 years. Colorado can be a launching pad for much of that. Coherence is not a vague notion or theory. Some practical examples are:

Coherent fuel plasma devices for diesel vehicles result in a 15% increase in fuel efficiency, 40% increase in torque, 40% decrease in hydrocarbons, and 66% decrease in particulate matter, all at a net cost-savings. That means Colorado’s emissions reduction goals could be achieved within two years, without any tax-funded incentives or subsidies, regardless of actions by the federal government, and without even more EVs.

This same core technology can convert methane into the new “wonder material” graphene, and hydrogen. Graphene has already improved the performance of concrete, asphalt, and steel; while reducing damage and corrosion from weather, heavy loads, accidents, and acid rain. That makes the “repair our roads” Initiative 175 an even better opportunity than imagined.

Graphene can shield space craft and its occupants from harmful cosmic radiation. Two layers of graphene can stop a bullet. Graphene supercapacitors can reduce data center energy use by 40%, while increasing computing power by 40%. They have already been in hybrid IndyCars since the summer of 2024. Graphene is revolutionizing vehicle manufacturing. A press release on my website states that a car made from cow manure could beat a Tesla EV in a motorsport race. Graphene from cow manure methane is the key. I already have an invitation to apply for the Le Mans 24-hour race Garage 56 entry in 2028 to demonstrate these technologies.

The fact is, diesel truck drivers could reduce global air pollution more, and faster, than anyone else, and make a profit from it. That’s urgent because 700,000 children under age five die each year from air pollution. Waiting to electrify all transportation amounts to genocide.

Graphene’s unique properties of strength, lightness, and electrical and thermal conductivity, also have important benefits for solar panels, batteries, wind turbine blades, and water filtration. It can even filter out industrial toxins and radioactivity from water. Research grade graphene is many times more valuable than gold. Moreover, methane can come from natural gas, landfills, mines, waste treatment plants, and anywhere else methane can be captured. So, it’s way to turn environmental pains into economic gains.

Fortunately, the Colorado business that produces this coherent fuel plasma technology can make more and better graphene, in more varieties and qualities, than any other competing technology in the world! Graphene offers extraordinary benefits and potential multi-trillion-dollar predicted economic impacts.

Applying coherence to government will convert it to more of a “Butterfly Effect” type of governance. That will replace the “Rube Goldberg Machine” type of government created by the two major political parties. The Butterfly Effect is often described with the analogy of a “butterfly in Brazil creating a tornado in Texas.” That means a small coherent influence at an early stage can grow to a massive influence. It could be a constructive influence too.

As Ilya Prigogine, Nobel Prize-Winning Chemist, said, "When a complex system is far from equilibrium, small islands of coherence in a sea of chaos have the capacity to shift the entire system to a higher order." Coherence is exactly what Colorado needs, inside and outside of government. It’s a way to achieve more with less. It’s an upward spiral.

By contrast, the “Rube Goldberg Machine” type of government achieves less with more. Maximum resources are used as input for an ever-growing complex matrix built around returning, and soliciting, political favors. The output results in minimal benefits and growing problems for the People. It’s a downward spiral.

Despite all of that, Gov. Polis’ highly touted “Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction Roadmap 2.0” doesn’t mention graphene a single time, but it does mention Rocky Mountain Institute or RMI 38 times. I’ve been trying to get Colorado government on board with these cutting-edge technologies for over one and a half years. I’ve given up on that so I’m running for governor.

However, graphene is just one of many extraordinarily affordable and effective coherence-based solutions. Others can also create and keep vast amounts of wealth within our state. Coherent electrical current cools electric motors, data centers and electronics. It enhances seed germination, plant growth and crop yields. It removes the invisible irritant of electromagnetic chaos. That results in reduced stress that improves health, safety and performance of students and workers. In general, it improves the performance and efficiency of anything that uses electricity, from microchips to power grids and AI.

Making Colorado a “coherent” state, will achieve more than all of the other candidates positions and solutions put together.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

The biggest issue being overlooked is the real chance that Colorado’s primary election could get nullified and forced to run again. The reason for that is what I see as rampant illegal partisan electioneering occurring at county election offices; 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, including churches, news outlets, and educational organizations and institutions; and licensed for-profit news outlets.

These entities have been excluding Unity Party candidates from various election activities in apparent violation of relevant laws. In brief:

501(c)(3) non-profits, including churches and community news outlets, are required by the IRS to provide, “…an equal opportunity to participate to all political candidates seeking the same office.”

Commercial TV and radio stations are violating federal law. 47 USC 315 states they must “afford equal opportunities to all other such candidates for that office in the use of such broadcasting station…”

All of this together is denying unaffiliated voters, who are now the majority, from getting properly informed about how to vote a Unity Party ballot. This could potentially open a Pandora’s [ballot] box nightmare.

Additionally, I challenge KRDO audience members to find the following details, from the Secretary of State election website pages, on the county election office websites and in voter guides.

Q2. Who can vote in a Primary Election?

A2. During either the Presidential or June primary:

Unaffiliated voters: An unaffiliated voter may cast a ballot for any major political party, or minor political party who allows unaffiliated voters to participate in their primary. In the June 2026 election, this means unaffiliated voters may cast a ballot in Democratic, Republican, or Unity Party primaries. If an unaffiliated voter returns a ballot with more than one political party, the ballot will be rejected and none of the votes will be counted.

Q7. I am an unaffiliated voter. Do I have to choose in advance which party's primary ballot to vote?

If you want to vote in a minor party primary and that party allows unaffiliated voters to participate, you must contact your county clerk to request that party’s ballot.

You can also appear in person at any Voter Service and Polling Center in your county and choose the major or minor party's ballot you want to vote.

Q10. How do I vote in a minor party's primary election if I am unaffiliated?

For the June 2026 primary election, the only minor party that is holding a primary and that allows unaffiliated voters to participate is the Unity Party.

The way I would address this issue it is to continue bringing attention to it, as I have been for the last six weeks. My “challenge” to the KRDO audience above is part of that effort. In April, I found information on the Colorado Secretary of State website that was inaccurate, incomplete, misleading, and confusing. Those and other deficiencies were repeated across over 90% of county election offices. On April 30, I sent my findings to the Secretary of State and suggested language to overcome those deficiencies.

Nothing changed at the state or county level and in most of the news outlets. So, on May 30, I sent out a press release to a few dozen of the news outlets. The title was, “Rampant Fraud in Colorado Election, Says Gubernatorial Candidate.”

Three business days later, I received an email from the Secretary of State that its election division had new updates that were communicated to the county election offices. The Q & A details above were direct responses to the changes I suggested. The wording is a little different but achieves the same goal.

However, spot checks of counties and news outlets showed they had not included all of the information, and when they did, it was not conspicuous. Overall, there was some improvement, but it appeared that many election offices, including Denver, didn’t make any changes until June 8. That was the deadline for major and minor party members to withdraw or change their affiliation so they could vote a Unity Party ballot.

As far as I can tell, no legal basis exists for these various entities to exclude minor party primary candidates from official election information and certain election opportunities. Adding insult to injury is that they boast about their awards for journalistic excellence and their commitment to the highest ethical standards.

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