How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

My experience with parliamentary procedure began with Douglas County 4-H and continued as President of my Junior and Senior High Schools. I have extensive experience chairing board meetings and committees, including serving as Chair for the Kennedy Center Alliance for Arts Education, Rural Arts Initiatives, and Special Needs for Disabilities. Additionally, I served on Governor Owens' Council for Physical Fitness, Sports and Dance, and as a Commissioner for Denver Mayors Peña and Webb during the development of DIA and the Convention Center. I am an Emeritus member of the Golden Triangle Neighborhood Association and have served as Business Chairman for Colorado Republicans. Faculty, Artist-in-Residence for Colorado College, C.SU., Uof Wyoming etc. Currently, the Director of the Colorado Arts Consortium, where I work to save historic theatre facilities like the Aztlan, the Tabor Opera House, and the Denver Civic (Su Teatro). Presentation of official pioneer Wilson E Sisty, vetted for renaming mountain. My strength lies in grassroots outreach and the petition process, having led an unaffiliated movement since 2006 before joining the Unity Party in 2020; Nominee for Congress, and U.S. President 2024 (brief with introduction of Dr, Cornell West as Unity nomination at State Assembly) This is a second gubernatorial.

Call YOUR COUNTY CLERK REQUEST UNITY BALLOT FOR GOVERNOR TODAY. Thank yourself for voting and them for just showing UP.

What are your top policy priorities?

Water is our Gold and now with passage on some degree, we need to maintain the momentum in preservation, conservation and educational efforts for efficiency of use.

Data Center demands will be considerably more of a concern for communities that accept them, as the resources are limited, and subsidy sought. Colorado leads in many ways and

We have the water source. Natural Gas productions have seen the wrinkles, leaks and waste. They will be transformed by the DARK ENERGIES riding the A.I. power boom of

Turbines, Fuel Cells, Carbon-Free Nuclear supplements to the major hyperscalers.

I recently audited classes on A.I. at UCDENVER; Taking lead in education information and

Opportunities in the Dynamic Sectors of this Large Language Model Systems, here and now.

Teaching for the 21ST CENTURY with the Arts as basically essentially the foundation for introducing all other subjects. Feeding the Whole Brain, with STEM = STEAM in the Fiorino Administration working with the Universities, Colleges and K-12 schools. Private and Public.

Drop out rates, youth suicides and early Childhood care are among the top issues Colorado must address. Integrations of physical fitness art; movement and Dance can give one self control with freedom of expression as a fundamental right for Students. Square Dance is

Colorado official activity nearly lost, until now with THE MAN WHO CAME TO DANCE (YouTube) is in the fight of maintaining the State of the Arts; coming last 2006, too first 2015. Chorecals.com ( short film on Olympics Training) may be an attendance taking warm-UP. FiorinoforGovernor.CO

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

[Overlooked Issue and Solution] one leads to another...Environmental Hope

UNITY party Candidates are not invited to debates, mostly ignored; Yet plenty of information from years of campaigns continues on your AI mode. Ask questions about your considerations concerning platforms, biography and Artistic pursuits that has brought this

Coloradan to prominence in his field of Union building,( AFL-CIO, AGMA) Development of

SCFD Scientific Cultural Facilities District; also on Ballot this November, along with needed Transportation financing.

(GBS)Gullian-Barre Syndrome and other diseases that have gravity in Colorado’s Healthcare, must embrace that we are ready for Universal Medicare for All and expansion of Medicaid and Preventive services in Rural areas. Maintain their health centers while affording care

to the Youth and Seniors, already at risk of homelessness, suicide or loss of coverage.

Colorado Health Foundation, along with multiple providers, nonprofits and facilities, we have medical tourism in progress. Fiorino Administration recognizes the pathways to get us there. Try, try, try again, with Congressional assistance, as I know our Contingent. They know me. So be informed about getting UP elected and break the ceiling dancing beyond the Majors.

One issue for the Unaffiliated is to Call today for the Unity Ballot for Governor Fiorino.

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