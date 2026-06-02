Barb Clementi

How does your experience make you qualified to represent the people?

I am a retired middle school teacher, skilled in listening and synthesizing information. I have been an elected representative for the last two decades: as representative of Colorado’s educators on the National Education Association Board of Directors, as representative of the Pueblo Community on the Pueblo D60 Board of Education, and as representative of Colorado School Boards and Districts as president of the Colorado Association of School Boards. I work to bring all voices into the conversation and to be in touch with my district in order to fully and faithfully elevate their voices.

What are your top policy priorities?

1. To continue to close the loopholes and unclear policies that have allowed hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayer funds to be siphoned away from public schools.

2. To ensure that public tax money is dedicated to public schools and the public good

3. To create and enforce transparent accountability for all schools that receive public funds.

What is one issue you think is being overlooked in this race, and how would you address it?

I believe the issue of accountability for public money has been neglected for some time. The JBC and legislature finally stopped some of the extra-legal networks that have received millions of taxpayer dollars. There are a multitude of other instances where we, the public, have no way of knowing how our taxpayer funds are used, and no method by which to find out.